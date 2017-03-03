4 Reasons To Believe That A Life Lived For God Is Never Pointless

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Have you ever felt like your life is going nowhere? If you have, then you know the feeling of emptiness that accompanies such a thought. If not, then try to think about it now. How would you feel like if your life had no purpose? I'd like to think you wouldn't be too thrilled by the thought. In fact, chances are the thought will probably be extremely depressing.

The Bible tells us how a life apart from Christ really leads to emptiness and pointlessness. Solomon, at the pit of his spiritual decline, cried out in Ecclesiastes 1:2, saying, "Vanity of vanities, says the Preacher, vanity of vanities! All is vanity."

But sceptics have argued that a life lived believing in God makes no difference. While many people who have religious affiliations still live without purpose, I am yet to meet a person with a relationship with Christ living with no purpose or outside the pursuit of it. In God there is always a point to living with purpose and direction.

God Makes All Things Work For Our Good

Romans 8:28 says, "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."

Things won't always go our way, but God's Word promises that all things work together for our good. That means that in God, our ultimate outcome always brings about benefits that we can enjoy whether in this life or the next.

God's Purpose Brings Hope And Prosperity

I personally have qualms with the idea of people following Jesus choosing to struggle in life. Yes, we need to be ready to pay the price and make sacrifices, but ultimately a life lived for Christ will always be rewarded. Jeremiah 29:11 promises, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

Jesus comes to give life, a more abundant life.

Our Victory Is Sure In Christ

In Jesus we will always be on the winning side. Romans 8:37 says, "No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us."

Jesus won it all once and for all on the cross two thousand years ago. While we may still struggle today, we have the assurance that victory awaits all who put their trust in God.

God Uses Us To Do Good

Not only are we recipients of good when we follow Christ, but we also become channels for good. Ephesians 2:10 tells us, "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."

God blesses us to be a blessing. There is no greater purpose than knowing that you become helpful not just to yourself but also to others. When we allow God to use us, He uses us to be a light to others, not just live a life for ourselves.