4 Powerful Truths for Anyone Facing a Tough 2017

How was your 2016? For some of us, it might have been arduous and we're thankful that 2017 has come around the corner to give us a fresh start and a better year. But what if 2017 is no different, or even worse? What if it's going to be rougher and tougher than 2016?

I was reading a Rolling Stones article yesterday, headlined "Think 2016 Was Bad? 2017 Will Almost Surely Be Worse," which cited some stark predictions that, from a certain standpoint, could truly come true.

This made me realise that while 2017 may be promising to many, the reality is that some of us will face greater challenge this year. But in the midst of the probability of facing a tough 2017 ahead of us, here are some powerful truths that still remain.

God Is Faithful

Through good times and bad, we are reminded that God is faithful and gracious still. If He wasn't then we wouldn't even have the chance to face 2017 at all. But because He has a plan for us to give us a hope and a future (Jeremiah 29:11), we press on.

Sure life may not be fair and injustice may still rule, but if we turn to God's love and grace, He will prove to be our sustenance and strength for years to come. God's faithfulness is what brought us this far, and it's His faithfulness that will continue to carry us.

God Works Even Through Crisis

God doesn't work just in the absence of crisis but also even in the midst of it. In 2 Corinthians 12:9 Jesus tells us, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness."

If 2016 was tough and you still saw God work miraculously, there's no stopping God from working the same way or even greater this 2017.

Jesus Has Overcome the World

Jesus once said to His disciples, "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." (John 16:33)

He is saying the same message to us today. There's a possibility and even a high probability that 2017 will be hard and that not everything will go our way, but we are assured that God will overcome still.

Our Response Matters More Than the Circumstances

We may assume that 2017 will be tough for us. The more important question is how will we respond? Our response to the greatest of trials is what moulds us and not the circumstances we face. Character is both built and revealed through the storm. How do we respond to an almost assured crisis? Do we respond in panic and pessimism or in hope and trust in God?