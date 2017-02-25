4 Bible Truths That Will Compel Us To Make A Difference Where We Are

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sometimes others see Christians as a self-serving, excluding and even burden-causing kind of people. Our faith is at times seen as a crutch that disables us from being of any benefit to others.

But understanding the fullness of our faith and the power behind the good news we proclaim was meant to operate in a completely different way.

If there are people who have the capacity to make an impact in the office, home, campus, neighbourhood, or even the nation, they've got to be us Christians. 2 Timothy 1:7 proclaims, "For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control."

Our lives are not meant to be untouchable monuments of God's power, but conduits of His grace so that others may experience Christ through us.

Here are four Bible truths that will convince us that we can and will most likely make a difference where we are because of our faith.

1. The Gospel In Us Can Bring Positive Change

The gospel is the purest and rawest form of power there is, and it's also the greatest source of strength for anyone who believes. Are you a testament to that power that now dwells in you as a believer and practitioner of the gospel? Romans 1:16 says, "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek."

2. The Holy Spirit Gives Us Power

When we are reconciled to the Father through Christ, we gain full and unimpeded access to the Holy Spirit—the bringer of immense power to be an influence and witness to others. Acts 1:8 tells us, "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth."

3. We Are Blessed To Be A Blessing

When God blesses His children, He does not hold back. God has blessed you immensely in ways that you may not even be fully aware of. But when we truly understand how blessed we are in God, we will let that excessive and extravagant blessing flow down to others.

Just as God promised Abraham in Genesis 12:2 saying, "And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing," He promises us the same today.

4. God's Love For Us Causes Us To Walk In Love For Others

There's no love greater than God's love for us all. As people who understand and have received that love, we are called by God to give that love as well. As Paul once commanded, "Let all that you do be done in love" (1 Corinthians 16:14). As we are recipients of God's eternal and everlasting love, we will consequently and naturally be a source of that same love for others.