3 Ways Your Love For Christ Helps You To Reach Out To Others

Loving Christ means that we will reach out to others. Some of us get confused over the idea that when we love God, it becomes impossible for us to hate people. Why? It's because when we love Him, we do what He says – and He says we should love the people that He loves: all.

Powered By Love

The love that God gave to us through Christ is enough to empower us to love Him back. It's enough to push and challenge us to love the most unlovable of people, for after all, we were unlovable ourselves. And no matter how much we try to be good and acceptable in the eyes of God, our sins made us filthy in His sight. Who we were and what we did caused us to be separated from Him.

Yet, His love for us caused Him to reach out to us:

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life." (John 3:16 MEV)

Moreover, His love didn't just reach out to us and tell us that He loved us. Christ Himself died for us:

"While we were yet weak, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. Rarely for a righteous man will one die. Yet perhaps for a good man some would even dare to die. But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:6-8)

Passing The Mercy We Receive

It is this great love of God that allows us to love Him back. Because of what Christ has done for us, we are enabled to love Him back. We are empowered, fueled, and encouraged to follow Him hard and do what pleases Him.

It is this mercy that causes us to reach out to others for His name's sake.

Friends, let your love for Christ cause you to stretch out your hand to others. If you feel like you can't love people, then let your confessed love for God help you. Here's how.

1. If you love God, you'll obey Him

"If you love Me, keep My commandments." (John 14:15)

"A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another." (John 13:34)

2. If you love God, you'll love what He loves

"By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another." (John 13:35)

3. If you love God, you'll share the love He has for you and for others.