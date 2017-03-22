3 ways to shine the light of Christ to the people around us

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do men light a candle and put it under a basket, but on a candlestick. And it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven." – Matthew 5:14-16

The Word of God tells us that we are the light that Christ has set in this dark world. We are given the noble task of shining bright so that God could be seen, heard, felt, and be praised and glorified even by those who do not know Him. Truly, it is an honour to be chosen by God to represent Him in this world.

The right ways to represent

While many Christians are passionate for God and want to serve Him, many also do not know what to do. Many are indeed passionate but without God's Word to guide and instruct them, that passion will result to foolishness.

History tells us that many have done wrong "in the name of God." Some have killed, discriminated against, and hated others "because God says so."

I don't think so. God is love personified (see 1 John 4:8)), and wants all men to be saved through the saving grace available in the finished work of Christ Jesus (1 Timothy 2:4).

Knowing this, we Christians ought to know the right way to represent God: by living as His beloved children, eager to reflect His holy, loving, righteous, and gracious character.

I offer three ways to shine the light of Christ to everyone around us so that they will see God better.

1. Be loving towards all, especially towards those who believe

"A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another." (John 13:34-35)

2. Do what is good and right, even when it hurts

"Who is he who will harm you if you follow that which is good? But even if you suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed. 'Do not be afraid of their terror, do not be troubled.' But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts. Always be ready to give an answer to every man who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you, with gentleness and fear." (1 Peter 3:13-15)

3. Avoid all forms of evil, and live under the light of Christ yourself