3 Ways To Shine God's Light – In Your Church

"You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do men light a candle and put it under a basket, but on a candlestick. And it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven." – Matthew 5:14-16 MEV

The Lord Jesus commanded us to let our light shine before men so that our good works will cause them to glorify and praise our God and Father in heaven. Many of us try to do this by reaching out to the people outside the church. While that is absolutely noble, many Christians forget to do this one thing: love a fellow believer in Christ.

Shining Inside The Church

Many people that I've known have left the church simply because they see a great hypocrisy inside it: Christians are eager to reach out to people outside the church, but are not so eager to love their brother and sister inside the four walls of the church. This is a great disobedience to the Lord Jesus Christ, who Himself commanded:

"A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another." (John 13:34-35 MEV)

Sadly, in the pursuit of church growth, "evangelism" and "reaching out," many Christians, even church leaders and pastors, have failed to "reach in." Christ commands us to love our fellow Christians no matter how un-Christ-like they may be – and in so doing we will help our brethren grow while giving glory to Christ who loved us first.

Ways To Do That

To help you love your brother or sister in Christ, here are some simple things you can do.

1. Pray For Your Church Mates — In Front Of Them And Behind Them

This is a very simple thing to do, yet how we so excellently fail in this! Let's have the heart of the apostle Paul who delights in praying for fellow believers:

"I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine making request for you all with joy..." (Philippians 1:3-4)

If you can, pray for them when you see them. It wouldn't hurt to pray for a brother or sister in person.

2. Don't Gossip About Or Slander Them

Oh yes, gossiping and slander. We are told not to give false witness (lie) about our brethren. God hates slander, libel, and false accusations. It shouldn't be one of our habits and behavior ever.

"Do not speak evil of one another, brothers..." (see James 4:11)

3. Be Genuinely Concerned With Them

Lastly, be genuinely concerned with your fellow believers in church. If you're so concerned with the salvation of the unsaved and the plight of the poor outside the church, then you should also be concerned with the growth and welfare of a brother or sister in Christ and the plight of the needy inside the church.

"Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good. Be kindly affectionate to one another with brotherly love, in honor giving preference to one another." (Romans 12:9-10)