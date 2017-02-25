3 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Marriage

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Marriage is truly enjoyable. God meant marriage to be a pleasant partnership between a man and a woman, both of them seeking to do God's will, continually desiring to love each other, and faithfully taking care of one another. Yes, marriage is a great gift from God.

Is your marriage happy? If it is, then I'm happy for you. If not, then trust in God to help you make it a happy, healthy, and God-glorifying marriage. I'd like to help you out by sharing with you three ways to make the most of your marriage relationship with your spouse.

1. Make Your Spouse Your Best Friend

Genesis 2:24-25 tells us,

"Therefore a man will leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife, and they will become one flesh. They were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed."

Your marriage should be your primary human relationship. Your spouse should become more than just a partner in procreation; that person should become your closest and best friend and confidante, in addition to being your lover, your partner, and the one you made your promises to.

Treat your spouse as a friend. Be your spouse's friend; listen to anything your spouse wants to say or share.

2. Treat Each Other As A Partner In Everything

"Then the Lord God said, 'It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper suitable for him.'" (Genesis 2:18)

When God made Eve, He had Adam in mind. He wanted them to be transparent with each other. He wanted both of them to grow together as a couple faithfully serving God. He wanted them to be partners in the life that He gave them.

3. Serve The Lord Together

Lastly, the best thing that married couples can do is to serve the Lord together. Both you and your spouse should decide to do what God wants you to do together, as one unit.

In Genesis 1:27-28, we read,

"So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. God blessed them and said to them, 'Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves on the earth.'"

God created both you and your spouse for a purpose, and He joined you for that purpose. Commit to fulfilling that purpose together as a team: the husband leading and serving his wife, and the wife submitting to and respecting her husband (see Ephesians 5:21-33)