3 ways to know if you're really following Christ

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Following Christ is the mark of a true Christian. Anyone who confesses to be a Christ-follower without showing signs is taking a mere walk in the park. Are you truly following Christ?

Follow the leader

Christ-followers follow none other than Christ Jesus Himself. While there are church leaders, ministers, and other people who serve in a leadership capacity in the Body of Christ, true Christ-followers will look to the Lord Himself to be able to follow Him and do what He says.

Signs of a Christ-follower

True followers of the Lord Jesus Christ will see and do these things in their lives:

Advertisement

1. Denial of self over obeying what God says in His Word

"If anyone will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me." (see Matthew 16:24)

Those who truly follow Christ know that the first thing to do would be to deny themselves. This doesn't mean starving yourself to death (but you can fast), being stingy (but it's good to be a wise steward) or being a monk living in a secluded place in the boondocks (but it's also good to take time alone to pray).

It does mean, however, that you will put your own desires and dreams down to second place in order to put God's will, as seen in His Word, first. Those who love Christ must learn to make God's will their will, and surrender themselves to Christ.

2. You go against worldly culture in pursuit of Kingdom culture

The Bible tells us to "Enter at the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who are going through it, because small is the gate and narrow is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it" (Matthew 7:13-14).

It's a fact that the road that we walk in to follow Christ is a solitary one. While there are many who truly love God, it's a fact that when we choose to obey and please Christ we will need to think and do things differently from society and the world at large. We will obey God, not man (see Acts 5:29).

3. The Holy Spirit will bear His fruit in our lives

Those who follow Christ learn to walk in the Spirit of God. Those who walk in the Spirit of God are able to produce the Spirit's fruit in our lives.

"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and self-control; against such there is no law. Those who are Christ's have crucified the flesh with its passions and lusts. If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not be conceited, provoking one another and envying one another." (Galatians 5:22-26)

The Holy Spirit produces the character of Christ in us, for our goal is to be like Christ. If we follow Him, our character will reflect His.