3 Ways Husbands Can Show Appreciation To Their Wives

I love my wife. The Bible tells us that parents can give us wealth or estates, and we can even work to be rich. But only the Lord God can give us men wives who are understanding and God-fearing.

The Bible tells all of us husbands to love our wives as Christ loved the church (see Ephesians 5:25). Those who have been following what I have written about marriage can testify that I keep reminding all men about this. And why should I not – learning to love our wives the same way Christ loved the church (that includes us husbands) will take a lifetime!

And yes, what an exciting lifetime will that be. After all, "Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies." (Proverbs 31:10 NKJV)

To every husband out there reading this article, here are some ways to give your wife the appreciation she deserves from you. I encourage you to do these daily until it becomes part of your system.

1. Thank Her For Choosing To Be Your Wife

Men, let's be honest with ourselves: If we became women, would we want to marry ourselves? I'm pretty sure I wouldn't say a big "YES" to myself, but my wife did. And I am so grateful to her for it. Are you grateful that your wife said "yes" to you?

I know that I'm imperfect. In fact I do have a lot of flaws that I hate to admit. But my wife knows them all and she loves me anyway. Your wife who said "yes" to you and made her vows to you before God loves you, thank her for what she's done.

Best of all, guys, we must realise that out of all the men our wives could've possibly chosen, they chose us. It's such an honour.

2. Thank Her For The Seemingly Little Things That She Does

Have you ever felt unappreciated for opening the door or carrying boxes of supplies into your boss's office at work? Have you ever felt that your child didn't thank you for the shoes you bought for his football game?

If you have, then you probably know how your wife feels when you don't thank her for washing your shirt, ironing your pants, cleaning up after you, preparing your coffee, and praying for you before giving you that warm fuzzy hug at night when you sleep.

Your wife deserves your gratitude for what she does for you. Thank her for what she does for your benefit.

3. Show Her Undistracted, Single-Minded Love

Best of all guys, master the art of fixing your eyes, tuning your ears, and focusing your mind on that woman who wore the ring that pairs with yours at your wedding. Our wives deserve our undivided attention whether at home or out of it.

Do your best to focus on her even if other women – even your friends – are around. Learn to set aside everything, even the tendency to "zone out" when you're together. She'll appreciate it.

Loving Her Means Loving Yourself, Too

Ephesians 5:28 tells us, "He who loves his wife loves himself." If we love ourselves, let's all learn to put our own comforts and pleasures aside to prioritise that of our wives. My wife deserves my love, and your wife deserves yours.