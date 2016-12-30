3 Ways Husbands and Wives are Totally Different

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

There are many books out there attempting to explain the differences between a man and a woman. But the truth is that because each and every person is made uniquely, there's no single explanation that can cover all the differences between a husband and his wife. The Bible, however, has something to say about it.

God-Ordained Differences

Since God created man and woman, He perfectly knows the differences between them. In His infinite creativity, He has designed a husband to be very different from his wife, in various aspects. These God-ordained and God-designed differences aren't meant to be rejected. Rather, they are meant to be celebrated.

Let's all remember that after God created everything in creation, He saw that it was good. There's nothing bad or ugly about what He made. Husbands, then, should learn to celebrate his wife's uniqueness, and vice versa.

Here are some ways husbands and wives differ from each other.

Advertisement

1. They Differ in Capacity

God created man from raw earth, while He created woman from the man who was already finished. This fact gives us the idea that both genders have different capacities based on how they were made.

The first man was made in the wild, before the garden of Eden was planted (see Genesis 2:4-9). The first woman, on the other hand, was created in the middle of a secure, beautiful place – the planted garden – and was made from a finished creation, which indicates her being refined and delicate (vv.21-22).

This simply shows why men are usually more capable of doing jobs that require physical strength and roughness, while women are more skilled in tasks that require a high level of finesse. They should learn to embrace the differences in their capabilities so that they can work together better.

2. They Differ in Roles

God originally meant men to lead their wives in every matter, be it in the pursuit of God, earning a living, planning for the family, and keeping her and the kids safe. A woman, on the other hand, was meant to provide man the support and the companionship he needs.

When husbands fail to lead their wives and assume a passivity like what Adam had during the time Eve was being tempted, problems happen (see Genesis 3). Husbands need to stop being passive and take a more proactive role in their marriages.

3. They Differ in Desires and Needs

While both men and women can desire the same thing, their needs are often different. Men need a "buddy," women need a "lover." Men need "respect," women need "security." Men long for strong physical intimacy, while women long for emotional and spiritual intimacy.

These differences are often the cause of many disappointments and fights in marriage. Men, who speak as a matter of fact, want to be heard. Women, who often speak between the lines and use other context clues to communicate, want to be truly understood.

Submit to One Another

Husbands and wives greatly differ from each other, but God designed that so they would learn to embrace each other's uniqueness to fulfill the purpose God has for them. Your wife might be totally different compared to you, but so are you to her.

Learn to embrace your uniqueness. Learn to submit to one another out of reverence for Christ (see Ephesians 5:21).

"As the Scriptures say, 'A man leaves his father and mother and is joined to his wife, and the two are united into one.' This is a great mystery, but it is an illustration of the way Christ and the church are one. So again I say, each man must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband." (Ephesians 5:31-33)