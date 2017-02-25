3 Ways Christ-Centred Fellowship Helps in Our Daily Walk

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Fellowship is an important part of the Christian's life. His healthy, uplifting, and edifying relationship with fellow Christ-followers is a precious thing. We who want to grow in the Lord need to realise that this is very important – so important we're commanded not to let go of it.

Fellowship Defined

Many consider fellowship as simply eating together, bonding, and spending time with each other. While these are visible evidence of people in community, to "fellowship" means more than just those.

Fellowship is defined as a "friendly association, especially with people who share one's interests." Simply put, to have fellowship means sharing the same goals, working towards the same outcome, and associating with like minds, hearts, and spirits.

Amos 3:3 tells us that we can never walk with the people we don't agree with. If their goals don't match ours, we can't work with them. If their desired outcomes are different, sooner or later we will realise that we can't work or go with them. It's a biblical fact.

Fellowshipping with those who profess to be Christians, thus, becomes more than just "going to a Christian church." If we want to follow hard after Christ, we will do well to look for others who love Him and obey Him. If we want to grow in Christ-likeness, we need to allow ourselves to be edified or taught by those who exhibit Christ-likeness.

How Christ-Centred Fellowship Helps In Our Walk

Knowing this, we must desire, pray for, and look for fellowship meant to follow hard after Christ. Any other pursuit is worthless. Nothing is more precious than Jesus.

To encourage you to look for fellow Christ-followers and go with them, here are some benefits that such Christ-centred fellowship brings, according to the early church in Acts.

1. Christ's Teachings Abound

In obedience to Matthew 28:18-20, we read that the believers in Acts 2:42 "continued steadfastly in the apostles' teaching and fellowship, in the breaking of bread and in the prayers."

When we commune with or fellowship with those who truly love God, our conversations will be full of Christ's teachings, His return, His finished work of atonement, and His heart for all. There will also be correction and rebuke when needed. (see 2 Timothy 3:16-17)

2. Prayer Will Be Central To Our Fellowships

In the same Acts 2:42 verse, we read that the believers "continued steadfastly ... in the prayers." Christ-centred fellowships are marked by prayerful moments where brothers and sisters pray for God's name to be hallowed, His Kingdom to come, and His will be done (see Matthew 6:9-10). We will then pray for each other (James 5:16; Ephesians 6:18).

Prayerless fellowships aren't Christ-centred. They're mere hangouts.

3. There's Authentic Brotherhood

Christ-centred fellowships recognise God's view of us. Acts 2:44 says, "All who believed were together and had all things in common." All who follow hard after Christ see each other as equals, and they love one another with the love that they receive from Christ.

John 13:35 reminds us, "By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another."

More Benefits

There are a lot more benefits that Christ-centred fellowshipping brings. Let's talk about that some other time.