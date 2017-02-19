3 Ways Being Authentic Helps In Your Growth

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Authenticity is a key to growing in Christ. Christians who try to show fake images of themselves will never be able to live the identity that God has given them in Christ. Think about it: If you don't admit all your sins and heart's issues and lay them all before the Lord, how can He forgive and heal you?

Authenticity Is Key

To be authentic means being "true to one's own personality, spirit or character." The Bible tells us that this is the key if we want to be forgiven, made whole, and made righteous in God:

"If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us." (1 John 1:8-10)

We need to realise that if we try to hide our sins and the wrong that is in our hearts, and try to suppress it so that it won't come out, we won't be forgiven, corrected, and healed from our issues. Being honest and transparent toward God is key to our growth and healing.

Advertisement

To encourage you to let down your guard and come clean before the Lord, here are some ways being authentic helps in our growth.

1. It Reveals Areas Where We Need To Grow

Being authentic helps reveal areas in our lives that need tending to. Hebrews 12:12-13 tells us,

"Therefore lift up your tired hands, and strengthen your weak knees. Make straight paths for your feet, lest that which is lame go out of joint, but rather be healed."

2. It Reveals Flaws That Can Be Fixed Or Corrected

"A good tree does not bear corrupt fruit, nor does a corrupt tree bear good fruit. Each tree is known by its own fruit." (see Luke 6:43-44)

Our fruits, or character, are revealed only to the extent of our authenticity. The more authentic and genuine we are, the more we are made known.

The more authentic we become, the more flaws we have that are revealed. When they surface, we are then able to fix them, work on changing them if need be, and correct them.

3. It Reveals Sins That Need Repenting From

Authentic people also get the chance to reveal the sinful thoughts, mindsets, and habits that they have inside. While some try to suppress the sinful thoughts inside them, exposing these evil thoughts and desires gives us a chance to repent from them and be freed from their grip.

Ephesians 5:8-11 tells us,

"For you were formerly darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light— for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth— proving what is pleasing to the Lord. And do not have fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness; instead, expose them."