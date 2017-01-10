3 Truths About Christians' Identity in Christ

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

People sometimes find themselves losing their joy, feeling empty and devoid of purpose, or losing complete control of their lives. But that is only because they have forgotten their identity in Jesus Christ.

The only way people can wrestle with whatever depression they're struggling with is to solidify their identity in Christ, according to Rosilind Jukic, a Pacific Northwest missionary living in Croatia, in an article she wrote for Charisma News.

To help people fight depression, Jukic provided three truths about people's identity in Christ.

First, Jukic revealed that God has no ideal.

"The whole idea that there is an ideal physical image is not only a lie, it is a strategy of Satan to keep us in a cycle of striving for what God never intended and depressed because we cannot attain it. God created you the way you are for a purpose, and a part of recognising your identity in Him is learning to love and accept yourself as He created you," she wrote.

Next, Jukic said people's past is an event and it does not equate to their identity. True, people might have done some horrible things in the past. But just because they used to be criminals, or abortion practitioners, or homosexuals does not mean they will always be defined by their sins.

"When Christ forgives our sins, a miraculous thing takes place. There is a theological term for it: Justification. Justification is a five-syllable word that literally means 'just as if you've never sinned,'" she explained. "Just as Christ forgave us to such a degree, so His grace can enable us to forgive others in this same way."

Lastly, Jukic said people's ethnicity, economic status and careers do not define them. It might describe their birth and situation, but their identity in Christ no longer excuses them for certain behaviours.

"Sure, you may be of Irish descent, but that doesn't mean that you have no control over your temper. You are now a daughter of God! That is now your heritage, and the fruit of the Spirit should be growing in your life!" she said.