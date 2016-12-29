3 Traits Any Christian Leader Should Not Have

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"If someone aspires to be a church leader, he desires an honourable position." – 1 Timothy 3:1 NLT

Desiring to serve the Lord by leading people into His teachings is a great thing, is honourable, and requires much preparation. The Bible gives us various qualifications of a leader from the Old Testament to the New, and it is best to emulate them.

But just like how malnutrition affects the overall health of a person and consequently his work, having some wrong and ungodly traits will make any Christian leader fail and, worse, turn people away from the Lord Himself.

Malnutrition

I've known people who left their churches because they saw various ungodly and un-Christ-like character in a church leader. Some of them told me that while they would've wanted to stay and serve, they did not because of some character flaws they saw in a certain leader.

Don't get me wrong: No church leader is perfect. But those who want to lead the people of God should at least refrain from or avoid cultivating the wrong attitudes and character traits that will hinder them from effectively representing Christ.

Would you want to become a church leader? Here are some character traits and attitudes that you shouldn't grow in yourself.

1. Envy and Insecurities

Insecure leaders are often scared of losing their position and perceived fame when somebody more talented, more charismatic, and more "anointed" comes along. Usually, insecurities drive these leaders to stunting a person's growth by not allowing them to succeed in ministry and grow in leadership.

Insecure leaders may not show it outright, but they secretly envy another person's giftings and possessions. Whether it be favours received, talents, looks, money, or other possessions, the insecure leader will always covet them and desire to surpass them so that they could sit at the top.

2. Hidden Desire for Riches and Fame

If you want to get rich, then don't think about serving God. If you hunger for fame, then being a servant of the Lord isn't for you. Leaders who relish the limelight and long for the "good life" will have problems with humility and other issues.

Leaders who long for riches and fame will almost always associate themselves with the rich and affluent, neglecting the poor and not-so-good looking people – the very people Jesus Himself reached out to.

3. Desire for Power and Authority

The Bible tells us that if we want to be the greatest of all, we must learn to become a servant. Those who hunger for control, authority and power over the lives of other people will never be servants. They can never humble themselves.

Leaders with this desire are often overbearing, and would get mad when things do not go their way. To these people, it's "my way or nothing at all."