3 Times Angels Might Help People

Angels are messengers of God, and they were created to carry out His will. Throughout the Bible, there have been several instances when angels showed up before humans and helped them out during their time of need.

For those who are curious as to when angels are allowed to help people, Leslie White shared with Belief Net three instances when angels are working around humans.

First, angels are allowed to help people when they need protection. God sent an angel to protect Daniel while he was in the lion's den, and He also used an angel to remind the Israelites of His presence with them in the Bible verse 23:20. God said in the verse, "I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to a place I have prepared for you."

Next, God sometimes sends angels to serve believers, particularly when it comes to ministering to those who are hurt and need strength. When the prophet Elijah was afraid and running for his life in 1 Kings 19, an angel came before him to provide food and water for his journey.

Another example of this was when Jesus was praying for what was to come in the Garden of Gethsemane. Luke 22:43 said an angel appeared from heaven and strengthened Jesus' resolve during His tribulation. Because of the angel's help, Jesus stood strong against the devil's temptation during his 40 days in the wilderness.

And lastly, God uses angels to punish sin and execute His judgment. "God has always existed as a judge over His creation," said White. "The judgment of God is described in the Bible as a process, not strictly rendering of verdict or passing of a sentence."

White said the book of Revelation details how God will give angels the charge to execute His judgment. One example is from Revelation 12:7-9 which says, "Now war arose in heaven, Michael and his angels fighting against the dragon. And the dragon and his angels fought back, but he was defeated and there was no longer any place for them in heaven. And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world – he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him."