3 Things You Shouldn't Regret Doing

"I am the door. If anyone enters through Me, he will be saved and will go in and out and find pasture. The thief does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly." – John 10:9-10 MEV

The Lord Jesus Christ said in the Word that He is the door, the way to the Father. Through Him, those who believe become children of God and are rescued from the kingdom of darkness and transferred into the kingdom of light.

Knowing that we are already out of the devil's dominion, we should push harder and strive for holiness in Christ Jesus. In doing this, we will need to set our face like flint, and not regret letting go of many things in our lives.

Things You Shouldn't Regret Doing

Knowing this, here are some things you should not regret doing if you are in Christ.

1. Break Off Unholy Alliances

Unholy alliances are relationships that pull you away from God. It could be a friendship, a romantic relationship, a business partnership, or a mentorship that is not of God. Don't hesitate to break yourself loose from these connections.

"And if your right eye causes you to sin, pluck it out and throw it away. For it is profitable that one of your members should perish, and not that your whole body be thrown into hell." (Matthew 5:29 MEV)

2. Turn Away From Sin

Our sins have hidden God's face away from us. Should we not be thankful that we can turn away from them through the grace that God supplied to us in Christ? We should never be ashamed of the Gospel, for it is the power of God to save.

"For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ. For it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first, and also to the Greek." (Romans 1:16 MEV)

3. Let Go of Your Life for Christ

Christ said, "Whoever will confess Me before men, him will I confess also before My Father who is in heaven. But whoever will deny Me before men, him will I also deny before My Father who is in heaven." (Matthew 10:32-33 MEV)