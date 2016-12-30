3 Things You Should Say 'Goodbye' to Before the Year Ends

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

2016 is ending soon, and it's going to become part of our past. Some of us might consider it a good year; some might call it bad. But whatever it has been to us we must all learn to say "goodbye" to it. After all, a new year is coming, and we don't want to spoil it.

So Long

God commands all men to forget the past. In Isaiah 43:18-19, He says, "Stop dwelling on past events and brooding over times gone by; I am doing something new; it's springing up — can't you see it? I am making a road in the desert, rivers in the wasteland."

This command simply means we should leave the past behind and press on towards God's new mercies in the next year. Whether this year was good or bad, we should all leave it and look forward to greater things – things that only God can do and will do to and through us.

Knowing this, here are a few things we should all say goodbye with no regrets, so that we're ready to face the new year with a great hope in God.

Advertisement

1. Past Failures and Disappointments

Your past failures are past failures. So you failed that test, lost some opportunities, and passed on what might have been the biggest catch you could've had. But these things don't mean it's all over. No it's not.

Friends, we all have to accept the fact that we failed and resolve to offer it to God nonetheless. Let's learn from our failures, grow wiser in our decision-making, and resolve never to repeat the same mistakes again by the grace of God.

2. Past Glories and Fame

So you've been hailed as the best in whatever field you are in this year. Does that automatically mean you'll be the best next year as well? No. "Saul has slain his thousands, and David his ten thousands" (1 Samuel 18:7). Saul thought he was the best in the eyes of the people, but he wasn't. David was, for God promoted him.

Friends, whatever achievement you might have had this year, offer it to the Lord and leave it behind. Yes you can rejoice in the fact that God honoured your efforts with that achievement, but that glory should not be the end goal of your life. Don't let past glories stop you from seeking God's glory tomorrow.

3. Ungodly Connections

Now we're talking about the people we should all learn to stop being associated with. It might be an old friend who isn't walking with you towards Christ-likeness. It might be a business partner who is leaning towards unrighteous practices. It might even be a church that promotes a false gospel, listens to men instead of God, and has leaders who promote themselves and their ideologies instead of Christ and His Word.

Whoever it may be, be prepared to let go of your connections with certain people if it means pursuing the One True God of the Bible. He's the One we must prioritise, not men.