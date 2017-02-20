3 Things We Can Learn from The Samaritan Woman's Encounter With Jesus

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

When I read the Samaritan woman's conversation with the Lord Jesus in John 4:1-42, I can't help but be amazed at how God became man and showed His great love to those who society considers as outcasts and rejects. He truly cares for all. Here are some things we can see in their short but very special verbal exchange.

First, God reaches out to people regardless of race or class.

"How is it that You, being a Jew, ask a drink from me, a woman of Samaria? For Jews have no dealings with Samaritans." (see John 4:9)

First, we read that Jesus talked to the woman, asking her for a drink. Scholars say that Jews don't associate with Samaritans, especially men Jews to Samaritan women. Jesus broke culture by reaching out to this particular woman – because He had a purpose for it.

By this we learn that God's love is not bound by human tradition, culture, or practice. It will work its way in and through human life.

Advertisement

Second, God knows our sins and failings, and wants to reveal Himself to us as the only one who can save us.

"The woman said to Him, 'I know that Messiah is coming (who is called Christ). When He comes, He will tell us all things.' Jesus said to her, 'I who speak to you am He.'" (see John 4:25-26)

Prior to this verse, we read that Jesus knew the woman and spoke to her of her faults without condemning her. Later we read Christ revealing to the woman that He is what she and the whole world have been waiting for: the Saviour.

Here we see that God knows who we really are, and we can't hide it from Him. But instead of hating and condemning us for our sins, He chooses to offer salvation, grace, and mercy to us.

While He wants us to admit our sins to Him, He does this so that He could forgive us and make us righteous in Christ (see 1 John 1:9). He wants us to be open to Him with all our failures and faults, for He is the One who can save, change, and heal us.

Third, God changes our story and gives us a new life for His glory.

"Many of the Samaritans of that city believed in Him because of the word of the woman who testified, 'He told me all that I ever did.'" (see John 4:39)

This part of the story makes me cry. A woman who is believed to be an outcast for having multiple partners (hence the hot time of day she would fetch water at the well – the only time she could be by herself without anyone looking down on her) was the first person to meet Christ and testify about Him in her city.

God loves to pick us up, take our stories of failure and change them into stories of victory for His glory. He is our Redeemer indeed.