3 Things To Stop Worrying About

Worry is a common problem among people, including Christians. Many who profess to have faith in the God who created all things from nothing tend to worry over things that He can easily handle. Friends, if we say we have faith that God will come through, we should have no room for worry.

Don't Worry

The Lord Jesus Himself gave a sobering lesson on worrying over our needs and wants and simply choosing to pursue God. In Matthew 6:25-27 we read Him say,

"Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature?" (NKJV)

Well, He's right, of course.

Our worrying can never add an inch to our height, improve our living conditions, and change the situation we're worrying about. If anything, worry only makes us put our faith in something else, not in God who we should be thinking about.

Worrying easily stifles our focus on God. When we worry, we ultimately say that God won't come true to His promises. We declare the opposite of Psalm 23:6, which says:

"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." (NKJV)

Think About It

When David wrote that psalm, he was probably in the wilderness tending to his father's sheep. He was there, defenceless against predators that prey on the flock, yet we read him declaring that he has everything that he needs in God. All of it – provision, rest, refreshing, protection, correction and discipline, even celebration – come from God. He doesn't even long for all these; all of them are freely given.

All that delighted him, and I pray we should, too, was to "dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Isn't that amazing?

Worry Not, Fret Not

Friends, instead of worrying, let's all put our faith in God for these three things Matthew 6:31 tells us not to worry about.

1. 'What Shall We Eat?'

Here we talk about provision, our daily sustenance. Instead of worrying about it, let's ask God for our daily bread and then live a life of righteousness, working with our own hands quietly and honestly to the glory of God. (see Matthew 6:11; 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12; Colossians 3:17)

He will make sure to provide all that we need. We simply need to live right in His eyes. (see Philippians 4:19; Psalm 37:25)

2. 'What Shall We Drink?'

While this means water or beverage, this also talks about celebration. As Christians, our delight is God Himself, not the worldly parties, temporal acclaim, and celebrations we could all see around us (see Psalm 37:4). In Christ, we celebrate our freedom from sin and death, our identity as God's beloved sons and daughters in Christ, and our coming reunion with Christ when He returns to take us with Him.

Let's look forward to celebrating God's goodness all the time, on a daily basis. We should celebrate His love for us.

3. 'What Shall We Wear?'

While this simply means clothing, this also talks about warmth and comfort – being protected, safe, and secure. God provides for us the comfort that we need when we go through troubles as His followers (see Psalm 23). God provides His protection for us who hide under the shadow of His wings (see Psalm 91). God makes sure that nothing can snatch us away from His hand, and that His love will never be taken away from us (see Romans 8:31-39).

God will be your comfort. And yes, we should clothe ourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ. (see Romans 13:14)