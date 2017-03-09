Life

3 Things To Remember As A Christian In The World

JB Cachila

Pixabay

"Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves." – Jesus, Matthew 10:16 (NKJV)

Christ has sent all of us Christians into the world to continue spreading His good news of salvation so that all men will be saved according to the Father's will. It's God's desire for all men to be saved, that's why we were given the great commission to preach the Gospel into all creation. Therefore we should do it.

However, the fact that we are in the world means that we need to take extra care and remember a few things necessary for us to complete our task. Because we have an enemy who wants to do nothing but steal, kill, and destroy (see John 10:10a), we need to be wise in how we will accomplish our purpose.

Here are some things to remember as a Christian living in a fallen world, based on Matthew 10:16, the verse above.

1. We Are Sheep Among Wolves

First off, our identity as Christians automatically differentiates us from the world. This doesn't mean we should discriminate, but rather we are not to blend in and be one with the crowd. Simply put, we are in the world, but we are not of it.

Our identity as sheep among wolves means that we will always have the enemy preying upon us. Thankfully, we have the Great Shepherd in whom we will have no lack (see Psalm 23).

2. We Should Act Wisely To Keep Ourselves Safe

Second, we are told to be wise as serpents. We all know that the serpent is the most cunning of all animals, so much that the devil used it to set up the fall of man (see Genesis 3). It is this same crafty animal that Christ tells us to be like.

Of course, Jesus didn't mean we should victimise other people. Rather, like snakes, we must learn to stay safe, keep safe, and be precise in what we do.

3. We Must Strive To Stay Malice- And Gall-Free

Lastly, we are commanded to be as harmless as doves. These birds are gentle, and they quickly fly away when some perceived danger comes. Unlike other birds such as vultures or crows, these birds prefer not to harm people. We even see them flocking around people who have some seeds to feed them with.

Moreover, doves don't have a gallbladder, an organ that secretes bitter bile. While experts say they still produce bile, doves figuratively represent purity and a heart without poisonous hatred, bitterness, or grudges.

 

