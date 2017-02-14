3 Things To Pray For Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day – And Everyday

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Valentine's Day is upon us. While it's not a day we actually celebrate in our Christian belief, how the world celebrates romantic relationships should remind us that as God's people we should be the most loving, most affectionate people that we can be towards the people that God puts in our lives for that purpose. Whether it's our spouse, our children, or our family members, we should be very loving to them.

This brings me to the idea of sharing with you some things we can pray for with regards to our loved ones. Those who are married (I am gratefully included here) have the great privilege of blessing and praying for their spouses. Those who are single have the great privilege of praying for their future spouse – and for themselves. Everyone is privileged to pray for each other, especially their loved ones.

With that, here are some things we should pray for with regards to our loved ones. Keep in mind that when we ask in Jesus' name and according to God's pleasure, we are assured of the answers to our prayers. So get on your knees and start praying for the people that matter in your life.

Things To Pray For Your Loved Ones

1. Parents

OK, it's a truth that parents are the ones who should bless their children first (see 2 Corinthians 12:14), but children of all ages, adults included, should also do good to their parents (see 1 Timothy 5:4). This is done not because a child is indebted to his parents, but rather this is because he loves his father and mother.

We all have different parents, but God wants all of us to honour them (see Exodus 20:12). Pray for their salvation, for them to love God and obey Him, and for them to be great fathers and mothers in the faith (see 2 Timothy 1:2,5).

2. Siblings

Your brothers or sisters, if ever you have, are a blessing from the Lord. You may be different and may have fought once in a while but God put you together in one family because He has plans for you (see Psalm 16:6). He wants you to love your family and bring His love to them.

Pray for their salvation, that they will love God, and that you can join together in spreading the Gospel to all the world.

3. Family

There are many people outside your family, but those in your family should be considered a higher priority. While it's easy to reach out to those who don't know you, many of us agree that it's not the same with those who know us from childhood up. Yes, these people matter to God as much as others do, and we need to reach them as well (see Mark 16:15).

If you're married, pray for your spouse before anybody else. If you have kids, pray for them. Pray that they would be saved, they would love God, and they would pursue God alongside you.

If you're single, pray for your future spouse's salvation. Pray for yourself that you will pursue God more than you pursue your spouse.

Pray for everyone carrying your family name: relatives near and far. We must shine the light of Christ upon them, too.

A Last Point

Lastly, pray these for all the people mentioned: A heart full of love for God; healing from hurts and offences; and joy in doing what is right before the Lord. God is who we should love above all. Let's pray.