3 Things God Would Do When It Comes To His Flock

"I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep ... I am the good shepherd. I know My sheep and am known by My own. Even as the Father knows Me, so I know the Father. And I lay down My life for the sheep." – Jesus, John 10:11,14-15 (MEV)

God is so good that He likens His people to sheep. Before you respond with a raised eyebrow while thinking "sheep are dumb animals," let me explain why I said God is so good to do that.

God Sees Us As His Flock

I'm pretty sure that by now you've heard your pastor or another church leader say that sheep are highly vulnerable animals. Left to fend for themselves, sheep will likely get eaten by wolves, bears or lions; fall into ravines, ditches, or cliffs; or get hungry and lost. Yes, sheep are very vulnerable.

And that is exactly how God sees us: A people who are prey to the devil, a people who will fall into sin without hope of breaking free, and a people who will never find the reason why they're alive – In short, a people who need Him.

This is why, in His mercy and great love, He sent Christ: to save us from sin and the devil, to bring us back to be His children, and to lead us to an abundant life marked with holiness, Godliness, and righteousness. Christ is our Great Shepherd.

God As Our Shepherd

Knowing that God is the Shepherd who takes care of us, it would be encouraging to know what He will do to us and for us. Here are but some of them.

1. Protect

Real shepherds protect the flock entrusted to them with all their might, especially when predators come (see 1 Samuel 17:34-35; John 10:11-13). God, as our Shepherd, will be protecting us and will keep us safe even in the midst of dangerous times and fiery trials (see Psalm 23:4). He will protect us.

God is a relentless defender. He will shield us and hide us under the shadow of His wings if we abide in Him (see Psalm 91:1-2).

2. Provide For

Shepherds lead the sheep they watch over to places where they can graze and drink plenty of clean water. He leads them into places of provision so they have what they need, and to places where they can get plenty of rest.

In the same way, God provides for us what we need. He will guide us into His provisions (see Psalm 23:2), refresh our hearts and lift our heads when we need encouragement (see Psalm 3:3), lead us into the right path that we should take (see Psalm 23:3), and give us rest when we're weary (see Matthew 11:28). He's really good.

3. Discipline

Lastly, sheep need shepherds to pull them back into the fold when they wander. Sheep will always follow the flock even if the whole herd is going in a wrong direction. Shepherds provide sheep crucial guidance and direction that will keep them from falling into places of demise.

As the best Shepherd ever, God also pulls us from our demise, and teaches us to make the right decisions through His discipline. Although it may be unpleasant to some, God's discipline produces life-giving results. (see Proverbs 3:11-18; Hebrews 12:11)