3 things every Christian should know about waiting on God

"I wait for the Lord, my whole being waits, and in His word I put my hope. I wait for the Lord more than watchmen wait for the morning, more than watchmen wait for the morning." – Psalm 130:5-6 (NIV)

Waiting on God is an enjoyable, very rewarding thing to do. The Bible gives to us various pictures of how exciting and desirable it is to wait upon God to hear Him, see Him, and have His heart.

Of course, waiting means having to sit down or settle until what we are waiting for arrives. This means waiting on God requires that we don't overstep our boundaries and not go ahead of Him. He has His own timeline, and we are waiting for him to tell us what to do and when to do it.

To encourage you to learn to wait on God, here are some things you'll need to know.

1. It's not doing nothing

Waiting on God doesn't mean becoming lazy. There are some who excuse their laziness, passiveness, and inability to make decisions, saying "they're waiting on God to tell them what to do." This is wrong.

When we wait on God, we act on our faith. By faith we know that what we are waiting for in God will come, and so we prepare ourselves. Think: Noah built the ark over a long period of time without even seeing rain. If he waited for God to send rain and an extra boat, he wouldn't have done anything.

2. It's not wasting time doing senseless things

Another thing that waiting on God isn't is spending time on useless or pointless things. Much like point number one, there are those who would do other unimportant things and neglect what matters, excusing it as "waiting on God." How can spending precious time on worthless things become waiting on God?

Consider the parable of the talents, where the man given just one coin hid it in the ground for fear of losing it. He did not do something profitable while waiting for his master, who got mad at him in the end. (see Matthew 25:14-30.

3. It's not a bore

Waiting on God has got to be the most exciting thing. Of course there'll be times of discouragement, disappointment, but waiting on God is good.

We know that "it is impossible to please God without faith. Anyone who wants to come to him must believe that God exists and that he rewards those who sincerely seek him." (Hebrews 11:6) Simply put, when we wait on God, we are assured to receive something.

Let's be like the Psalmist above, who loves God and His Word, we should speak out on the matter,