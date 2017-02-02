3 Things Christ's Resurrection Did For You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I love the fact that Christ Jesus rose from the grave just as He promised. His resurrection is the very basis of our faith. If He did not rise from the dead, our faith in Him is pointless. Paul said in 1 Corinthians 15:13-19,

"If there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not risen. If Christ has not risen, then our preaching is vain, and your faith is also vain. Yes, and we would then be found false witnesses of God, because we have testified that God raised up Christ, whom He did not raise up, if in fact the dead do not rise. For if the dead do not rise, then Christ has not been raised. If Christ is not raised, your faith is vain; you are still in your sins. Then they also who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished. If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable."

Miserable No More

If Christ did not rise, we're truly the most miserable of all beings in all the universe. But because He did rise from the grave, we are the most fortunate, most blessed people in the whole cosmos. And that's not just because He is risen – His resurrection did something for all who believe that can never be done by anything or anyone else.

Here are some things Christ's resurrection from the dead did for you.

1. It Justified You

To be justified means to be made righteous in the sight of God. Christ's resurrection from the dead three days after nailing our sins on the cross justifies us, allowing us to approach God with boldness and enthusiasm.

"He was handed over to die because of our sins, and he was raised to life to make us right with God." (Romans 4:25 NLT)

2. It Gave You New Life

Christ's resurrection did not just make us right in the sight of God; It also gave us the opportunity to live a new life in Him. Romans 6:4 tells us,

"Therefore we were buried with Him by baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life."

3. It Gave You Unbreakable Hope

Christ's resurrection gave us a reason to hope again in God, and this hope is alive and is great. 1 Peter 1:3 tells us,