3 Things Christians Must Desire Next Year

2016 is about to end, and 2017 is fast approaching. With a new year comes new opportunities, and of course, new resolutions that people either achieve or not. Do you have something you want to achieve or acquire next year?

Biblical List of Desires

As Christians, we should desire the right things for next year. While it's not bad to want to ace that exam, pass that course, receive that promotion, or acquire that property, we are told to set our minds on things above – where Christ is seated as King (Colossians 3:1-2). We are told to desire the best spiritual gifts from God (1 Corinthians 12:31). We are told to pursue holiness, without which no one shall see God (Hebrews 12:14).

Dear reader, I hope that I could persuade you to desire these things that we, as Christians, must long for.

1. The Salvation of Every Man

More than wanting to have a kind neighbour or a good boss, we should desire that all men come to the knowledge of Christ and be saved by Him. God wants this to happen: that all men be saved, from the poorest to the richest, the best to the worst. (1 Timothy 2:4)

As God's people who received mercy and grace, it is just right that we desire that mercy and grace to be gladly received by those who haven't yet. Let us desire the salvation of all, starting from our families and friends, and work hard in preaching the gospel. (Romans 10:14-15)

2. The Will of God to Happen

God's will is always good, pleasing, and perfect, but the normal man cannot discern it; we are told to be transformed by the renewing of our minds in order to perceive it. And when we understand it, we can then work on it. (Romans 12:2)

Sadly, there are many Christians who fail to know God's will because they still conform to the pattern of this world. This world can never introduce God to us, not teach us God's will, because it does not know Him. (John 14:17)

We must, then, decide to pursue God and let His will happen in our lives. It's God's will for us to be transformed into the likeness of Christ (Romans 8:28-29); for us to stand for righteousness, justice, holiness, and truth; and for us to represent Him on earth.

3. God to Be Glorified in Our Lives

"And He died for all, that those who live should not from now on live for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again" (2 Corinthians 5:15).

Simply put, since Christ died for us to live, it's but fitting for us to live for Him. We should desire, then, to put Him ahead of us, and pursue His glory. We must want to obey Him in everything that we do, and point the praise and glory to Him.

"I will give You thanks, O Lord my God, with all my heart, and I will glorify Your name forever. For great is Your mercy toward me, and You have delivered my soul from the depths of Sheol." (Psalm 86:12-13)