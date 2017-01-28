3 Reasons Why Today Is Called the 'Present'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Yesterday is called the past because it has already passed, and tomorrow is called the future because it is still coming. But today isn't called the "present" for nothing. I know that sounds cliché, but did you know that in God's hands the present is more than just the day or date that you are in while reading this article?

It's really more than just that.

Present Defined

Google defines "present" as a noun pertaining to "a thing given to someone as a gift" or an adjective stating "the period of time now occurring." There's also a verb form pronounced as "pre-zent," which means "give something to someone formally or ceremonially." From these definitions we are going to see why the present means so much more than we care to realise when it's in God's hands.

1. It's a Gift

Advertisement

Today is a gift from God. It's both a fact and a truth that no one can ever purchase for himself an additional day to live. While a man is able to pay for another night's stay in a hotel, or spend a fortune for medical treatments that could prolong his life a bit, only the Lord is able to add a day to our lives on a daily basis.

This simply means that if you're alive today, God has decided to give it to you. After all, He wants to bless His children with long life (see Psalm 91:14-16).

"This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it." (Psalm 118:24 MEV)

2. It's Occurring Now, Not Earlier Or Later

Today simply means "today," not yesterday. What God is doing in your life right now is different from what He has done in days, weeks, months, and years past. God doesn't want you looking back and condemning yourself for what you have done from the time you were born until yesterday. He simply wants you to move on, sin no more, and live for Him.

"Stop dwelling on past events and brooding over times gone by; I am doing something new; it's springing up — can't you see it?" (see Isaiah 43:18-19 CJB)

3. In It, God Has Something in Store for You

Now that we've established that today is a gift and is another chance at living for God, we need to realise that today is also another opportunity for us to be blessed by God. The Bible tells us that His mercies are available for us always. No wonder – it's renewed every morning like a fresh cup of coffee: strong, flavourful, and able to wake you up from your slumber.

Enjoy God's mercies today!

"Through the Lord's mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness." (Lamentations 3:22-23 NKJV)

Today Is the Day to Know Him

Whatever the date may be, each day is an opportunity for us to know God, be loved by Him, and love Him back. Enjoy loving Him today!