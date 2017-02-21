3 Reasons To Tame Your Tongue

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Of all the things we Christians are told to practice and control, the hardest would have to do with our very own tongue. The physical tongue is a small muscle that we can easily control, but the mind that moves the tongue – our language or how we speak – isn't as easy to control as that.

Easier Said Than Done

We've all said something we regretted having said after a while. Broken promises, vain excuses, white lies, and words carelessly spoken are the things we've released from our lips but have regretted in our hearts and minds. Think about it: Was there something you've said that you wished you didn't?

As such, we can all agree that taming the tongue is "easier said than done." It's hard to keep our mouths shut when we are full of anger. It's hard to seal our lips when we're being mocked or slandered. For others, it's hard to keep their mouths from speaking the wrong things.

Careful What You Say

Advertisement

Friends, our mouth is precious to God. Christ died to pay for its iniquities and rose from the grave to infuse it with life-giving power: His words and teachings (see Matthew 28:20). Our mouth belongs to the Lord, and we are tasked with stewarding it well. Someday, we'll all be judged using the words we have spoken.

With that, I urge you to tame your tongue. Here are three reasons to do that.

1. What You Say Will Either Bless You Or Curse You

"A man's stomach will be satisfied with the fruit of his mouth; and with the increase of his lips will he be filled. Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit." (Proverbs 18:20-21)

Friends, whatever we say becomes a declaration over our lives, either for good or bad. We must be careful with our words, and not be hasty in declaring anything even if we meant it only as a joke.

2. What We Say Either Clears Us Or Renders Us Wrong

"For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned." (Matthew 12:37)

Like the police saying, "anything you say can be used against you," anything that we say in this life will actually be used to judge us at the time of judgment. We must be careful with our words.

3. What We Say Can Either Build Or Destroy

"Even so, the tongue is a little part of the body and boasts great things. See how great a forest a little fire kindles. The tongue is a fire, a world of evil. The tongue is among the parts of the body, defiling the whole body, and setting the course of nature on fire, and it is set on fire by hell." (James 3:5-6)

The tongue is small alright, but a little wrong testimony against another can destroy his reputation. A little gossip can destroy the best of friends. A little harsh word spoken to our spouse or family members can destroy our relationship with them.