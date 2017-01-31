3 Reasons To Celebrate Your Marriage

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We all celebrate various things. We celebrate birthdays, holidays, and weddings. In some countries, the mere acquisition of a driver's licence is celebrated with a party, and the purchase of a home is celebrated with a gathering of family and friends. Yes, we humans love to celebrate.

For those of us who have spouses, one thing that we should also celebrate is our marriage. While many of us celebrate it through remembering our anniversaries, we will do well to celebrate it more often.

Here are some reasons why you should celebrate your marriage to your God-given spouse.

1. God Gave You Marriage Because He Loves You

"If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!" (see Matthew 7:11MEV)

Many of us fail to recognise that God gave us our spouse because He loved us. No matter what qualities your spouse has or may not have, God gave your spouse to you as a gift of love.

"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom is no change or shadow of turning." (James 1:17 MEV)

2. God Gave You Marriage Because He Knows It Is Good For You

"Then the Lord God said, 'It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper suitable for him.'" (Genesis 2:18 MEV)

True enough, God knows the condition of the human heart. He knows what is good and bad for us, for He is the one who made us. He knows what we will need long before we will have need of them. He knows what is good for us.

Celebrate your spouse. God gave this person to you because marriage will be good for you.

3. God Gave You Marriage Because He Wants You To Enjoy Life With A Companion

"House and riches are the inheritance of fathers, and a prudent wife is from the Lord." (Proverbs 19:14 MEV)

We can all attain riches and prosperity in our lives, but only God is able to give us the perfect spouse – one who will stick with us through and through until God takes us home.

While single-blessedness is a blessing in its own right, being married according to the will of God is a great joy indeed. You're assured of a life companion that will be there for you always as you both pursue the will of God for your marriage.