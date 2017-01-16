3 Practical Ways to Show Love to Your Enemies

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

"You have heard that it was said, 'You shall love your neighbour and hate your enemy.' But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? And if you greet your brothers only, what are you doing more than others? Do not even the tax collectors do so? Therefore be perfect, even as your Father who is in heaven is perfect." – Matthew 5:43-48 MEV

The Lord Jesus commands all who follow Him to love their enemies. I know this is particularly hard to do at face value. But if we really think about it, we can do it. Because Jesus said we should do it, we should believe that we can do it, and we should do it.

Loving the People You Don't Want to Love

Compared to loving strangers or those who appear shabby and filthy, loving our enemies is harder to do. They offend us, do us harm, and make life miserable for us. Still, they're the people God commands us to love, bless, do good to, and pray for. If Christ Himself was able to love us and die for us while we were still sinners who hated Him, His love and forgiveness will likewise enable us to love our enemies.

Here are some practical ways to love our enemies, according to the Lord Jesus Himself.

Advertisement

1. Bless Them

Proverbs 18:21 tells us that our tongues have the power of life and death, or blessing and cursing. Instead of uttering curses at or slandering your enemies, choose to speak blessing and life for them. Speak God's goodness to them the way Christ spoke life to you.

2. Do Good to Them

Instead of seeking revenge, do your offenders good. Proverbs 25:21-22 tells us,

"If your enemy is hungry, give him bread to eat; and if he is thirsty, give him water to drink; for you will heap coals of fire upon his head, and the Lord will reward you."

Of course, don't do that with the intention of putting them to shame, because that's revenge already. Give your desire for revenge to God, and work on being a godly person who would choose to be righteous instead. (see Romans 12:19)

3. Pray for Them

Lastly, pray for them. Ask God for their salvation. Pray to God for a changed heart, first in yours, then theirs. Ask God to let His will be done to you and to them. Pray for them. You'll not only be glad you did, but you'll also please God, too.