3 New Priorities That Newlywed Husbands Must Learn To Have

Husbands who just got married are in a great season of their lives. Getting married is a great thing, but to enjoy it well a husband has to make the necessary adjustments so that he and his wife will have a better relationship that is marked with fulfilment and satisfaction.

Adjusting to one's marriage is so important that God Himself had to command that all newly-married men must prioritise it:

"When a man has taken a new wife, he shall not go out to war or be charged with any business; he shall be free at home one year, and bring happiness to his wife whom he has taken." (Deuteronomy 24:5 NKJV)

Adjustment Period

Marriage is a lifelong commitment. If we want our marriages to be happy and joyful until death, we need to be willing to make necessary adjustments.

Without adjusting to each other, husbands and wives will end up having more friction and fights than fun times and enjoyment altogether. And while disagreements and misunderstandings are normal given that the man and the woman in any marriage are different from each other, learning to adjust to each other's needs and expectations helps in ensuring a stress-free marriage.

Here are some things that a newly-married man needs to adjust to—priorities that he'll have to work out.

1. Marriage Instead Of Career

Newly married men have the tendency to prioritise their careers or fields of expertise more than their marriage. Any husband who prioritises career ahead of marriage puts his marriage relationship at risk.

Gentlemen, prioritise your marriage before any job offer or any company gathering takes place.

2. Relationship With Wife Instead Of Friends

This is another area where new husbands tend to fail. Now that you're married to your wife, gentleman, you need to realise that your relationships with other friends are now in the backseat because your wife takes first place in any human relationship you might have.

Consider Genesis 2:24 where it says, "Therefore a man will leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife, and they will become one flesh."

If a man leaves his closest relationship – family – behind so that he can prioritise his marriage, we should also learn to put our friends in a level way lower than our wives.

3. Relationship With God Above All

Married or not, the greatest commandment remains the same. We must prioritise it more than anything else.