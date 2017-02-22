3 Instances When You Should Just Stay Quiet When Seeing A Fellow Believer Doing Something Wrong

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

If you've done gun firing before, you'll know the importance of precision when hitting a target. An eighth of an inch doesn't feel significant, but if you point a gun with a discrepancy of that much, you could end up firing metres away from the target. When this happens, we need to make necessary corrections.

Corrections are important because, just like in gun firing, they make us more precise in our attempts to "hit the target" of God's will. That's one reason why relationships are important, why it's important that we correct people, and why we also need to receive correction from other people.

However, there are times when correction is needed and when it isn't. In times where it is not needed, correction is best not given lest we cause error where there is none. Going back to the illustration of gun firing, if you push a perfect aim out, you will end up missing the target.

Here are three occasions where correction is best not given.

1. When You Are Not In A Position To

Correction is best done in the context of a relationship. One practice we have always done in our local church is when we discern that someone needs correcting, we ask someone who has a relationship with the person to give correction.

It's best not to be the source of correction when there is no relationship or trust between you and the person who needs correction. There will always be someone who might be in a better position to correct others, and it doesn't always have to be you.

2. When They Do Things Differently

Often, leaders might point out something that another leader does differently as a mistake just because he does things in a manner that doesn't conform with their ways. One instance might be when an older leader corrects a younger leader for not wearing slacks during church service when today's culture doesn't require that anymore.

2 Corinthians 12:21 says, "The eye cannot say to the hand, 'I have no need of you,' nor again the head to the feet, 'I have no need of you.'"

As members of a diverse body of Christ, we must learn to value, not call out, the differences we have with others.

3. When Measure Are Already Done To Correct Others

On many occasions, correction doesn't have to come from multiple people. Matthew 18:15 says, "If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother." What this scripture is trying to teach us is that when efforts to correction have already been made, there is no need for others to interfere especially when restoration is already underway.

I've personally seen times like this where we would have a leader correct someone who had already been corrected by another leader. Situations like this can tend to make bigger messes out of things. If one word is enough then one word is all that is needed.