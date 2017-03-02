3 Important Things Every Marriage Relationship Needs

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Marriage is a lifelong commitment that is very enjoyable when we put in it the right ingredients. Those who would want to have an enjoyable marriage must know that it simply doesn't happen. It's not a walk in the park. It requires putting in effort for a lifetime. Yes, a lifetime.

I'm not here to discourage you. In fact, I'm here to encourage you. Putting in a lifetime of the right efforts will eventually result in a lifetime of marriage joy. Think about that. We don't know how long or short our lives will be, but we know that when our marriages are happy, the remaining days of our lives will be great. I'd like you to think about that.

A Lifetime Of Joy

Ecclesiastes 9:9 tells us, "Live joyfully with the wife whom you love all the days of your vain life which He has given you under the sun, all your days of vanity; for that is your portion in life, and in the labor which you perform under the sun."

Our lives are short alright, but they need not be in vain. We might not be rich or successful businessmen, but we can, and should, attempt to bring joy to our God-given spouse for the rest of our lives. If there's one thing we should give our whole life and effort to, it's to obey God's command to love Him first, and our spouse next.

Advertisement

I'm not advocating a "worship thy spouse or marriage" kind of thing here. I am, however, emphasising the importance of our respective marriages in the sight of God. He'll require our marriage from us. I pray we do well and be able to present to Him our marriage with great joy.

Work On It

To help you do that, here are three basic things every marriage relationship needs. These aren't too fancy, but they are crucial.

1. Honesty And Openness

Genesis 2:25 tells us that Adam and Eve, "They were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed." God wants that kind of honesty and transparency.

We need to be open and honest with our spouse if we want a joyful marriage. Sin in the form of lies and deceit will always destroy marriages and break hearts. We don't want that.

2. Forgiveness Of Faults

1 Corinthians 13:5-6 tells us, "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs."

If we love our spouse, we will be forgiving towards them. More than that, we will be patient and kind towards our spouse, and not keep a record of their wrongs. That might be hard to do, but we will do it: We will not keep a record of their offences. When we forgive them, we help them grow.

3. Continued Commitment To Love

"Love never fails." (1 Corinthians 13:8)

Our love for our spouse needs to be renewed on a daily, even moment-by-moment basis. The vows we made in front of God at the marriage altar should be very precious to us, and we must do our best to fulfill them. No matter what we go through, we will commit to loving our spouse, whether we feel it or not. That's what love is – it never fails.