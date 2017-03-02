3 Encouragements From The Bible For The Struggling Single Parent

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Broken homes are today becoming a norm in our society. Studies by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that one in every four children today—a total of about 17 million—live without a father figure and that nearly half of them (45 percent) live in impoverished conditions.

Parenting is no easy feat, and it can sometimes feel like it's something that a single parent cannot do alone. But I am reminded of God's promise of strength upon those who trust in the Lord and how He assures that we will not grow weary and faint.

There's one story in the Bible about a widow who came to encounter God's amazing provision through the prophet Elijah (1 Kings 17:7-16). From this story, we can draw three encouragements for struggling single parents in need of motivation today.

1. God Can And Will Use You To Bless Others

God's command to Elijah was this: "Arise, go to Zarephath, which belongs to Sidon, and dwell there. Behold, I have commanded a widow there to feed you." (1 Kings 17:9)

It's amazing that even in the widow's poverty, God would still use her to bless the prophet.

No one would have thought—not the widow, her son or the people around her—that God would use a widow to carry out His purposes, but He did. If you're a single parent, God can and will use you to be a blessing to your children and to others as well if you allow Him to. It may feel like God can't use you just because you have a broken home, but God uses even the most broken people for His greater honour and glory.

2. It's Not Over

The widow in the story thought that it was over for her and her son. She said, "As the Lord your God lives, I have nothing baked, only a handful of flour in a jar and a little oil in a jug. And now I am gathering a couple of sticks that I may go in and prepare it for myself and my son, that we may eat it and die." (verse 6)

What an extremely dire circumstance to consider starving to death as your only recourse.

But even though the woman thought it was over for her and her son, God was just beginning. He was about to do an amazing miracle for the woman who obeyed.

3. When We Step Out In Faith, God Will Provide

The most amazing lesson we can get out of this story is God's ability to provide in seemingly impossible ways. The story ended this way: As the woman obeyed God and fed the prophet Elijah, God stretched her provision by allowing her supply of oil and bread to miraculously replenish.

I have met, counselled and mentored many single parents, who today live by faith simply because it really is the best way to go. If you're a single parent struggling to make ends meet, know that you and your children have a heavenly Father in heaven who is more than willing to supply your every need. We can trust in God always to provide even when we seemingly cannot.