3 Characteristics Of A Jonathan In Your Life

Jonathan was a remarkable Bible figure in the Old Testament. He was the son of the insecure King Saul, and the closest friend of his father's object of insecurity, David. He possessed such character that is hard to imitate — very hard to find in this world nowadays — and he helped David become king with it.

Jonathan The Friend

Jonathan was logically, humanly speaking, the rightful heir to the throne of his father Saul. Yet because of his good heart, we read in the Bible that he did the right thing: While his father was bent on destroying David, who would later become Israel's next king, he was bent on protecting him.

We all need a Jonathan in our life. Don't think so? Here are some of his characteristics that make having a friend like him very precious.

1. He Was Very Loyal And Loving To David

1 Samuel 18:1 tells us, "When [David] had finished speaking to Saul, the soul of Jonathan was bound to the soul of David, so that Jonathan loved him as his own soul." (MEV)

Here we read of Jonathan's commitment to love and be loyal to David.

We all need friends who will love us and be loyal to us. Such a friend considers his friend a part of himself that whatever happens to his friend happens to him also. His friend's happiness is also his happiness, his friend's sadness is also his sadness.

David could trust Jonathan with his own life because Jonathan "loved him as his own soul."

2. He Recognised David's Potentials And Obvious Destiny – And Wasn't The Least Insecure About It

While David was running away from Saul (and death), we read that "Jonathan, the son of Saul, arose and went to David at Horesh. And he strengthened his hand in God. He said to him, "Do not fear, for the hand of Saul my father will not find you. You will be king over Israel, and I will be next to you. Saul my father knows this.'" (1 Samuel 23:16-17)

Jonathan was the king's son, the rightful heir to the throne. His father was so insecure of David, but Jonathan wasn't. He recognised David's coming promotion, and instead of fretting about it and securing his own place in history as the king, he stepped aside and ushered David in by protecting, encouraging, and continually protecting him.

Jonathans see our skills and talents, and appreciate them. They don't worry that we might "overshadow" them because it's not an issue for them. They want us to be where we should be: fulfilling God's plan for our lives.

3. He Is A Man Of Faith Himself, And Does Not Rely On His Friend For Strength

While we know Jonathan to be a loving friend to David, we also know that he's no pushover. He also possessed faith that allowed him to trust God over the life of David.

In 1 Samuel 14:1-23, we read how God saved Israel from the Philistines through the hand of Jonathan and his armour-bearer. Jonathan put his faith in God and did not rely on Israel's armies to defeat the strong enemy.

Jonathan's own faith and trust in God empowered him to trust God for David's life as a king.