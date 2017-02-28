Life

3 Bible Verses To Sustain Your Faith When You Feel 'Dry'

JB Cachila

Pexels

We all go through different "seasons" in life as Christ-followers. While our life in Christ begins beautifully like a rose bud opening to reveal the flower, we can also feel sadness and loneliness at times. This, my friends, could be due to a season of dryness.

Dry Season

Many of us go through a dry season sometime in our lives as Christian. Some who experience this think that God isn't speaking to them. At times, it feels like a drag to simply hear from God and read from His Word. When dry season comes, it really does feel dry.

One thing that we should note, however, is that faith is not synonymous with feelings. Just because we feel dry doesn't mean God isn't there. And just because we feel like God isn't talking to us through His Word doesn't mean He is mum. We just can't feel it.

Friends, dry seasons are part of life. The best thing that you can do in a dry season is to be like a cactus: storing water inside its slender frame so that it will survive. Prepare for it to come.

Breaking Dry Ground

To help you face dry seasons in life, here are some Scripture verses that will encourage you.

John 4:13-14 – "Jesus said to her, "Everyone who drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water that I shall give him will become in him a well of water springing up into eternal life."" (Pixabay)
James 5:17-18 – "Elijah was a man subject to natural passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain, and it did not rain on the earth for three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the sky gave rain, and the earth brought forth its fruit." (Pixabay)
Psalm 42:1-5 – "As the deer pants after the water brooks, so my soul pants after You, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When will I come and appear before God? My tears have been my food day and night, while they always say to me, "Where is your God?" When I remember these things, I pour out my soul within me. For I would travel with the throng of people; I proceeded with them to the house of God, with the voice of joy and thanks, with a multitude making a pilgrimage. Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted in me? Hope in God, for I will yet thank Him for the help of His presence." (Pixabay)

