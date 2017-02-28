3 Bible Verses To Sustain Your Faith When You Feel 'Dry'

We all go through different "seasons" in life as Christ-followers. While our life in Christ begins beautifully like a rose bud opening to reveal the flower, we can also feel sadness and loneliness at times. This, my friends, could be due to a season of dryness.
Dry Season
Many of us go through a dry season sometime in our lives as Christian. Some who experience this think that God isn't speaking to them. At times, it feels like a drag to simply hear from God and read from His Word. When dry season comes, it really does feel dry.
One thing that we should note, however, is that faith is not synonymous with feelings. Just because we feel dry doesn't mean God isn't there. And just because we feel like God isn't talking to us through His Word doesn't mean He is mum. We just can't feel it.
Friends, dry seasons are part of life. The best thing that you can do in a dry season is to be like a cactus: storing water inside its slender frame so that it will survive. Prepare for it to come.
Breaking Dry Ground
To help you face dry seasons in life, here are some Scripture verses that will encourage you.
Many Christians all around the world feel like they're still in bondage to sin and wrongdoing. Such beloved brothers and sisters desire to live right, but can't seem to find the strength and the power to do so. Have you ever felt that way?
Many people think that God is absent whenever they feel depressed or sad, as if the thick clouds of depression and sadness keep them from God's hand. Sadly, many of us who feel sad or depressed fail to realise that God is faithful, and that He'll always be with us no matter what we feel.