3 Bible Verses To Help You When You're Confused And Don't Know What To Do

As human as we are, we are limited in almost everything. One of our limitations is that we don't know everything, and because of this many of us have faced various "dead ends" and times wherein we don't know what to do.

Many of us are confused with ourselves. We ponder what on earth are we here for. Many of us know that we were made for God's pleasure, and yet we wonder what we should be doing to please Him. Some of us simply wonder what our role in God's great plan will be.

Freedom And Peace To Choose

Friends, God has given us the freedom to choose what we are going to do. He gave us our free will, and with it we are able to choose the paths that we will take. Our freedom to choose, however, needs to be tempered with God's wisdom and peace.

Colossians 3:15 tells us to "let the peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts." We need to have Christ's peace in our decision-making, a peace that comes from knowing that what we are doing or what we have decided on is according to the will of God for our lives.

To help you break free from confusion, see a pathway through a dead end, and have the peace of Christ as you make decisions, here are a few Bible verses for you.

Proverbs 3:3-8 – "Do not let mercy and truth forsake you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart, so you will find favor and good understanding in the sight of God and man. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil. It will be health to your body, and strength to your bones." (Pixabay)
Psalm 37:3-6 – "Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land, and practice faithfulness. Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust also in Him, and He will bring it to pass. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your judgment as the noonday." (Pixabay)
Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 – "Now all has been heard. Let us hear the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil." (Pexels)

