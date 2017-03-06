Life

3 Bible Verses To Help You Trust In God's Timing When You Feel He's Late

JB Cachila

Stocksnap.io

"He has made everything beautiful in its time..." – Ecclesiastes 3:11 (NKJV)

God, the Alpha and the Omega, has His own timetable in His hands. While we feel that at times He's late, the truth is that He's never late, nor is He early. He's always at the right time.

Sovereign Over Everything

The Bible says that God is Sovereign, and that He rules everything. One of the things included in the "everything" is time itself.

Some of us feel our faith in God waver when we are faced with a "race against time." Our loved ones are lying on the sickbed, and the doctor tells us they only have a short amount of time to live. We begin to ask God, "are You there?"

Some of us feel like God has been making us wait for a long time. Perhaps you're single and have been praying for a spouse for 15 years now. Perhaps you're married but your spouse has left you, and you've been praying for your spouse's return for years now. Maybe you're married for a decade or more but don't have kids yet, even after asking God for a child all this time.

I don't know what you're going through, or how long you've been waiting on God for. But know this: He hears you. He knows what you need. He loves you, and wants you to trust Him. Remember, He makes all things beautiful in its time.

Waiting On God

To encourage you to trust in God as you wait (or have been waiting for a long time now), here are a few verses for you.

Isaiah 40:28-31 – "Have you not known? Have you not heard, that the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, does not faint, nor is He weary? His understanding is inscrutable. He gives power to the faint, and to those who have no might He increases strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall, but those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint." (Pexels)
Psalm 27:13-14 – "I believe I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord; be strong, and may your heart be stout; wait on the Lord." (Stocksnap.io)
Psalm 73:23-26 – "Nevertheless I am continually with You; You have held me by my right hand. You will guide me with Your counsel, and afterward receive me to glory. Whom have I in heaven but You? And there is nothing on earth that I desire besides You. My flesh and my heart fails, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."(Pixabay)

