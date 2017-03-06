3 Bible Verses To Help You Trust In God's Timing When You Feel He's Late

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"He has made everything beautiful in its time..." – Ecclesiastes 3:11 (NKJV)

God, the Alpha and the Omega, has His own timetable in His hands. While we feel that at times He's late, the truth is that He's never late, nor is He early. He's always at the right time.

Sovereign Over Everything

The Bible says that God is Sovereign, and that He rules everything. One of the things included in the "everything" is time itself.

Some of us feel our faith in God waver when we are faced with a "race against time." Our loved ones are lying on the sickbed, and the doctor tells us they only have a short amount of time to live. We begin to ask God, "are You there?"

Some of us feel like God has been making us wait for a long time. Perhaps you're single and have been praying for a spouse for 15 years now. Perhaps you're married but your spouse has left you, and you've been praying for your spouse's return for years now. Maybe you're married for a decade or more but don't have kids yet, even after asking God for a child all this time.

I don't know what you're going through, or how long you've been waiting on God for. But know this: He hears you. He knows what you need. He loves you, and wants you to trust Him. Remember, He makes all things beautiful in its time.

Waiting On God

To encourage you to trust in God as you wait (or have been waiting for a long time now), here are a few verses for you.