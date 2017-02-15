3 Bible Verses To Encourage You To Take That Leap Of Faith God Wants You To Take

Life

JB Cachila

Pixabay

Have you ever been at a God-directed crossroads in your life where you can finally achieve greatness or success – if only you take one big step of faith in God? All of us who follow Christ arrive at that point as we obey God, but only those who obey Him and take the leap of faith see the results that only He can give:

  • Abraham almost killed his only son Isaac as a sacrifice in obedience to God, and was blessed according to God's promise to him;
  • Job was relentlessly accused by his friends while he was still suffering from his losses, but after praying for them as God had directed, he was more blessed in the second part of his life than in the first;
  • Christ Jesus came to earth, God in the flesh, to save all men. Instead of being honoured as King and God over men, He was rejected and despised. Yet, after obeying the Father's will and receiving the wrath He did not deserve, He was able to save all of us and was given the Name that is above all names.

Friends, there are some things that only God can do. There are also some things that God will only do when we obey Him and take that leap of faith that He wants each one of us to take. I'm pretty sure you know what you have to do for God, but you may still be reluctant to take the plunge with Him.

To help you decide to take the leap of faith into what God calls you to do, here are some Bible verses for you.

Hebrews 12:1-3 – "Therefore, since we are encompassed with such a great cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that so easily entangles us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us. Let us look to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners against Himself, lest you become weary and your hearts give up."
James 2:14-17 – "What does it profit, my brothers, if a man says he has faith but has no works? Can faith save him? If a brother or sister is naked and lacking daily food, and one of you says to them, "Depart in peace, be warmed and filled," and yet you give them nothing that the body needs, what does it profit? So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead."
John 14:23-24 – "Jesus answered him, "If a man loves Me, he will keep My word. My Father will love him, and We will come to him, and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words. The word which you hear is not Mine, but the Father's who sent Me."

