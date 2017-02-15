3 Bible Verses To Encourage You To Take That Leap Of Faith God Wants You To Take

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Have you ever been at a God-directed crossroads in your life where you can finally achieve greatness or success – if only you take one big step of faith in God? All of us who follow Christ arrive at that point as we obey God, but only those who obey Him and take the leap of faith see the results that only He can give:

Abraham almost killed his only son Isaac as a sacrifice in obedience to God, and was blessed according to God's promise to him;

Job was relentlessly accused by his friends while he was still suffering from his losses, but after praying for them as God had directed, he was more blessed in the second part of his life than in the first;

Christ Jesus came to earth, God in the flesh, to save all men. Instead of being honoured as King and God over men, He was rejected and despised. Yet, after obeying the Father's will and receiving the wrath He did not deserve, He was able to save all of us and was given the Name that is above all names.

Friends, there are some things that only God can do. There are also some things that God will only do when we obey Him and take that leap of faith that He wants each one of us to take. I'm pretty sure you know what you have to do for God, but you may still be reluctant to take the plunge with Him.

To help you decide to take the leap of faith into what God calls you to do, here are some Bible verses for you.