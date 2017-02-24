3 Bible Verses To Encourage You As You Wait Upon The Lord

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Waiting upon the Lord might seem tiresome and boring for some, but in reality waiting on God is the best thing we can do when faced with uncertainties. There are several instances in the Bible where we read God telling His people to either be still, wait on His timing or command, and rest on Him.

Waiting With Expectation

Waiting on God isn't the same as waiting for man-made promises. Many men make promises and then fail to keep them. God, however, is not a man who fails to fulfill what he has promised. His words do not fall to the ground undone, and His promises cannot be broken. He always does what He says.

When we choose to wait on God, we're assured that what we are waiting for will surely come (see Hebrews 11:1). When we choose to depend on Him and wait for His timing, cooperating with Him and letting Him do according to His will, we will never be disappointed.

In fact, God even strengthens us in our waiting time, and makes us grow according to His plans for us.

Prosper While You Wait

Waiting on God is a great thing. While many of us think that what we're waiting for is good, the process of waiting on God patiently and faithfully is already a blessing in itself. To encourage you to wait upon the Lord, here are a few Bible verses that speak of how good it is to wait on Him.