3 Bible Verses To Encourage You As You Wait Upon The Lord

JB Cachila

Pixabay

Waiting upon the Lord might seem tiresome and boring for some, but in reality waiting on God is the best thing we can do when faced with uncertainties. There are several instances in the Bible where we read God telling His people to either be still, wait on His timing or command, and rest on Him.

Waiting With Expectation

Waiting on God isn't the same as waiting for man-made promises. Many men make promises and then fail to keep them. God, however, is not a man who fails to fulfill what he has promised. His words do not fall to the ground undone, and His promises cannot be broken. He always does what He says.

When we choose to wait on God, we're assured that what we are waiting for will surely come (see Hebrews 11:1). When we choose to depend on Him and wait for His timing, cooperating with Him and letting Him do according to His will, we will never be disappointed.

In fact, God even strengthens us in our waiting time, and makes us grow according to His plans for us.

Prosper While You Wait

Waiting on God is a great thing. While many of us think that what we're waiting for is good, the process of waiting on God patiently and faithfully is already a blessing in itself. To encourage you to wait upon the Lord, here are a few Bible verses that speak of how good it is to wait on Him.

Isaiah 40:28-31 – "Have you not known? Have you not heard, that the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, does not faint, nor is He weary? His understanding is inscrutable. He gives power to the faint, and to those who have no might He increases strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall, but those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint." (Pexels)
Matthew 11:28-30 – "Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavily burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me. For I am meek and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light." (Pixabay)
Psalm 91:1-8 – "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust." Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the hunter and from the deadly pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall find protection; His faithfulness shall be your shield and wall. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor of the arrow that flies by day; nor of the pestilence that pursues in darkness, nor of the destruction that strikes at noonday. A thousand may fall at your side and ten thousand at your right hand, but it shall not come near you. Only with your eyes shall you behold and see the reward of the wicked." (Pexels)

