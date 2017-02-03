Life

3 Bible Verses That Will Help You In Your Decision Making

JB Cachila

Pixabay

Making the right decision in our confusing and puzzling world need not be that hard, thanks to the wisdom made available to us in the Bible. While it's true that there are many choices we can all take and decisions we can all make, not all of these are acceptable in God's eyes and are the perfect fit for us at the same time.

Would you want to make the right choices? Then you'll need wisdom and instruction from the Word of God. Keep in mind,

"All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." (2 Timothy 3:16-17 NKJV)

If we need to make the right choices, we need to stick to the Word of God!

To help you find guidance and wisdom in your decision-making, here are some verses for you:

Joshua 1:6-9 – ""Be strong and courageous, for you shall provide the land that I swore to their fathers to give them as an inheritance for this people. Be strong and very courageous, in order to act carefully in accordance with all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn aside from it to the right or the left, so that you may succeed wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth. Meditate on it day and night so that you may act carefully according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way successful, and you will be wise. Have not I commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."" (Pixabay)
Proverbs 3:1-8 – "My son, do not forget my teaching, but let your heart keep my commandments; for length of days and long life and peace will they add to you. Do not let mercy and truth forsake you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart, so you will find favor and good understanding in the sight of God and man. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil. It will be health to your body, and strength to your bones." (Pixabay)
Psalm 1:1-3 – "Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He will be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season; its leaf will not wither, and whatever he does will prosper." (Pixabay)

