3 Bible Verses That Will Help You In Your Decision Making

Making the right decision in our confusing and puzzling world need not be that hard, thanks to the wisdom made available to us in the Bible. While it's true that there are many choices we can all take and decisions we can all make, not all of these are acceptable in God's eyes and are the perfect fit for us at the same time.
Would you want to make the right choices? Then you'll need wisdom and instruction from the Word of God. Keep in mind,
"All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." (2 Timothy 3:16-17 NKJV)
If we need to make the right choices, we need to stick to the Word of God!
To help you find guidance and wisdom in your decision-making, here are some verses for you:
The Bible says that our God is just and that He is the avenger to whom we should entrust the injustices done to us. To encourage you to put your trust in God and strive to be Christ-like in heart and mind, know that God sees these wrongdoings and will avenge those who are victims.
The Christian life is one that is built on believing in a God we cannot see in the flesh, but know by faith. To encourage you to put your trust in our unseen God, here are some benefits that only He can give to those who trust in Him.