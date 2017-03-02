Life

3 Bible Verses That Will Encourage You To Obey God

JB Cachila

Pixabay

Obeying God is absolutely the best way to show our love for Him. If we love Him, we will listen to His words, carefully plant them in our heart and mind, live by them, and do our best to obey them. The question is, do we really love God enough to obey Him?

Obedience That Hurts – but Makes Joyful

Obeying God might mean saying goodbye to many fun and pleasurable things in life, but the truth is that when He asks us to let go of something and we obey it, we actually prepare ourselves for more good things – things that are far greater than what He told us to let of in the first place.

It might be painful at first, but when we get the hang of obeying God, we will soon realise that it's truly a joy to follow Him and do what He says. We will soon understand what the Bible meant when it said,

"Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Obedience is better than sacrifice, a listening ear than the fat of rams." (1 Samuel 15:22)

Obedience, Not Sacrifice

Friends, God desires our obedience and not our sacrifice. We can give up all that we have as a sacrifice but still fail to hit the mark by disobeying God's command, or we can simply obey Him without the need for unnecessary sacrifice. Seriously. His yoke is easy and His burden is light, and so it would mean that when we obey Him it won't be too much. The rewards, however, will be so much.

Obey The Lord

Are you excited to obey God? Or perhaps you still feel uncomfortable about obeying Him? Here are some Bible verses that will encourage you to obey Him.

Joshua 1:7-8 – "Be strong and very courageous, in order to act carefully in accordance with all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn aside from it to the right or the left, so that you may succeed wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth. Meditate on it day and night so that you may act carefully according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way successful, and you will be wise." (Reuters)
Psalm 1:1-3 – "Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night. He will be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season; its leaf will not wither, and whatever he does will prosper." (Pixabay)
John 15:14-15- "You are My friends if you do whatever I command you. I no longer call you servants, for a servant does not know what his master does. But I have called you friends, for everything that I have heard from My Father have I made known to you." (Pixabay)

