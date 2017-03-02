3 Bible Verses That Will Encourage You To Obey God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Obeying God is absolutely the best way to show our love for Him. If we love Him, we will listen to His words, carefully plant them in our heart and mind, live by them, and do our best to obey them. The question is, do we really love God enough to obey Him?

Obedience That Hurts – but Makes Joyful

Obeying God might mean saying goodbye to many fun and pleasurable things in life, but the truth is that when He asks us to let go of something and we obey it, we actually prepare ourselves for more good things – things that are far greater than what He told us to let of in the first place.

It might be painful at first, but when we get the hang of obeying God, we will soon realise that it's truly a joy to follow Him and do what He says. We will soon understand what the Bible meant when it said,

"Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Obedience is better than sacrifice, a listening ear than the fat of rams." (1 Samuel 15:22)

Advertisement

Obedience, Not Sacrifice

Friends, God desires our obedience and not our sacrifice. We can give up all that we have as a sacrifice but still fail to hit the mark by disobeying God's command, or we can simply obey Him without the need for unnecessary sacrifice. Seriously. His yoke is easy and His burden is light, and so it would mean that when we obey Him it won't be too much. The rewards, however, will be so much.

Obey The Lord

Are you excited to obey God? Or perhaps you still feel uncomfortable about obeying Him? Here are some Bible verses that will encourage you to obey Him.