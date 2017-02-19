3 Bible Figures Who Were Ridiculed By Men Yet Honoured By God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Many Christians fear being ridiculed and put to shame in the sight of others. We hate being mocked in public and humiliated in front of many. We fear the thought of being embarrassed in front of the public eye. Yes, we all want to be spared from public humiliation.

One thing that we often forget, though, is that "God has chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise. God has chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty. And God has chosen the base things of the world and things which are despised ... so that no flesh should boast in His presence." (see 1 Corinthians 1:27-29)

Yes, what society might ridicule or humiliate could be something that's precious in the sight of God.

Social Rejects

Many who stand up for God fail to achieve human applause. Many who stand strong for Christ and preach the Gospel without fear end up being hated by many. Yes, those who stand up for the Lord God sometimes become an enemy of the world – social rejects.

The Bible presents to us social rejects who were honoured by God and blessed by Him.

1. Job

We read in the book of Job that he was accused by his friends as a man who had done wrong, and was thus punished for his sin. However, God knew what really happened, and in the end vindicated Job himself.

"And so it was, that after the Lord had spoken these words to Job, the Lord said to Eliphaz the Temanite, 'My wrath is kindled against you and against your two friends, for you have not spoken of Me what is right as My servant Job has. And now, take for yourselves seven bulls and seven rams, and go to My servant Job, and offer up for yourselves a burnt offering; and My servant Job will pray for you. For him I will accept, lest I deal with you according to your folly, in that you have not spoken of Me the thing which is right like My servant Job.' So Eliphaz the Temanite, and Bildad the Shuhite, and Zophar the Naamathite went and did as the Lord had commanded them; the Lord also accepted Job." (Job 42:7-9)

2. The Woman Caught In Adultery

John 8:1-11 tells us of one of the highlights of Christ's earthly life, one that shows us the redeeming and forgiving love of God in Christ. In the passage, we read of the woman caught in adultery being brought to Jesus so that He would be tested. (see John 8:6)

Jesus, however, did not do as they expected. He ignored their attempts to trick him and condemn the woman, gave them a sobering rebuke, and then gave the woman something that she desperately needed: Forgiveness.

"Neither do I condemn you. Go and sin no more." (see John 8:11)

3. Jesus Christ

Of course, there's no one more ridiculed by men than the Lord Jesus Christ Himself. We all know that He came to His own, yet His own did not receive Him (see John 1:11). He was hounded by ridicule, accusations, and false adoration throughout His earthly life, and died a criminal's humiliating death although He was innocent.

Yet, because of His obedience to the Father's will, He was given the greatest honour ever: