2017 BMW 5 series release date, specs, price: Uncoated car spotted near Munich ahead of world debut next week

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

BMW is all set to debut the BMW Touring G31 next week at the Geneva Motor Show and car fans were treated to a sneak peek as an uncamoflaged model was spotted close to Munich in Germany.

The car had nothing more than a little strip of cover but not enough to hide its secrets, including the Luxury trim, according to BimmerToday which has the photos on its website.

It wasn't clear which exact model was under the bonnet as the G31 5 isn't the only one to have a tailpipe on both the left and right side, as the seventh gen 520d also has this feature, as well as the 540i and 530d models.

In terms of what's on offer, the BMW 5 Series Touring offers a much more spacious interior not only for passengers but also for their baggage, with the load space being increased by 10 liters up to 570 liters.

There are the usual great specs we can expect from a classic BMW, with a 2.0 TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine offering 248-horsepower.

Advertisement

But prospective owners can also upgrade to the 3.0 TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine that offers more bite with 335 horsepower.

There have been some cosmetic enhancements to the 2017 BMW 5 Series, including low-profile LED headlights and a smarter front end design.

The sharpness continues inside with the LCD display screen and some useful technogical improvements, like lane control assist and remote control parking.

The G31 variant will start rolling out in June with the 2017 BMW 530d Touring available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive.

But that roll out will only be in Europe and will not be available in the US.