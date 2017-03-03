2017 BMW 5 series release date, specs, price: Uncoated car spotted near Munich ahead of world debut next week
BMW is all set to debut the BMW Touring G31 next week at the Geneva Motor Show and car fans were treated to a sneak peek as an uncamoflaged model was spotted close to Munich in Germany.
The car had nothing more than a little strip of cover but not enough to hide its secrets, including the Luxury trim, according to BimmerToday which has the photos on its website.
It wasn't clear which exact model was under the bonnet as the G31 5 isn't the only one to have a tailpipe on both the left and right side, as the seventh gen 520d also has this feature, as well as the 540i and 530d models.
In terms of what's on offer, the BMW 5 Series Touring offers a much more spacious interior not only for passengers but also for their baggage, with the load space being increased by 10 liters up to 570 liters.
There are the usual great specs we can expect from a classic BMW, with a 2.0 TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine offering 248-horsepower.
But prospective owners can also upgrade to the 3.0 TwinPower Turbo inline-6 engine that offers more bite with 335 horsepower.
There have been some cosmetic enhancements to the 2017 BMW 5 Series, including low-profile LED headlights and a smarter front end design.
The sharpness continues inside with the LCD display screen and some useful technogical improvements, like lane control assist and remote control parking.
The G31 variant will start rolling out in June with the 2017 BMW 530d Touring available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive.
But that roll out will only be in Europe and will not be available in the US.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Walk Where Jesus Walked: The One Place Every Christian Should Visit
- 10 Bible Verses Every Christian Should Memorise
- Beauty And The Beast Features Disney's First Official Gay Moment
- Christian Charity World Vision Partners With Tech Companies To Help Thousands Of Kids Get An Education
- Should I Leave My Church? 10 Things To Help You Decide
- St David's Day: 4 Reasons He Was An Awesome Saint
- Why Do Christians Get 'Ashed' On Ash Wednesday?
- 5 Reasons Why Christians Fast During Lent
- St Paul's Celebrates First Female Chorister In 1000 Years
- Pastor And Four Churchgoers Accused Of Pushing 'Possessed' Woman Into Bonfire Before She Died From Burns
- ISIS Tells Militants Cannibalism Of Non-Muslims Is OK, Instructs Them How To Cook And Eat Human Remains
- Jesus Tomb Now Free Of Iron Cage That Has Protected It From Collapse For 70 Years As Part Of Renovation
- 'Possessed' Woman Burned Alive In Alleged Exorcism Ritual
- Pakistani Christian Woman Raped, Forced To Marry And Convert To Islam Says She 'Prays For Freedom'
- The Spiritual Benefits Of 'Liquid Bread': How These Monks Took Up Beer For Lent