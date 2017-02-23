16-Y-O Student Slams 'Teen Vogue' For 'Disgusting' Article That Tells Girls Abortion Is 'OK'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pro-life teen activist Autumn speaks her mind concerning an article published on Teen Vogue magazine. (Student for Life)

A 16-year-old girl has emerged as a champion of the pro-life movement after putting to shame a teen magazine for treating the serious issue of abortion in a "light-hearted and nonchalant" manner.

In a video posted by the Students for Life group on YouTube, the high school student identified only as Autumn slammed Teen Vogue for coming out with a "disgusting" article titled "What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion."

The article features a slideshow showing tips on how to deal with post-abortion physical discomforts and emotional turmoil. The slideshow suggests such ideas as getting together to watch the comedy "All I Wanna Do," or buying your friend "period panties," an "angry uterus" heating pad or a "GRL PWR" hat.

A girl who has undergone abortion "shouldn't have to feel ashamed, because she made the right choice for her situation. She is not ready to carry a pregnancy to term — and that's OK," the article says. "She will need a ride, she will need a hug, and she will need you — not because the act itself is so terrible, but because sometimes the world can be."

In her comment, Autumn blasted Teen Vogue for trying to convince girls like her that "abortion is no big deal."

"Teen Vogue, you should be held accountable for this disgusting and disrespectful article," she says. "You trivialise an issue that leaves millions of women struggling every day. Such a blasé approach hurts women who regret their abortions. It minimises their pain."

The young pro-life activists rejected all the ideas offered by the magazine, saying that what teens who have had an abortion truly need are friends to talk to, prayers for them, and for people to take their pain seriously.

Meanwhile, a recent poll showed that significant majorities of Americans oppose the use of tax dollars to fund abortions and want the Supreme Court to rule in favour of abortion restrictions.

The Marist Poll sponsored by the Knights of Columbus noted that those who identify as pro-life are about 10 times more "intense" than those who are pro-choice.

The poll also found strong support for limiting abortion to the first three months of pregnancy, with many saying that the procedure should only be allowed to victims of rape or where the mother's life in danger.

The poll result came out as President Donald Trump reinstated a policy restricting U.S. funding for abortion and abortion education.